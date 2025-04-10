Excitement builds for spectacular wedding fayre at AESSEAL New York Stadium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spire Wedding Fayres are set to host the ultimate celebration of love, creativity, and wedding inspiration this summer as the AESSEAL New York Stadium prepares to welcome couples, families, and wedding enthusiasts for an unforgettable Wedding Fayre experience.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, July 6, when the iconic home of Rotherham United transforms into a breathtaking hub of all things weddings. Doors will open from 11am to 3pm, offering visitors a dazzling array of top-tier local vendors, expert advice, exclusive offers, and picture-perfect inspiration for their big day.

Whether you're newly engaged and just starting your journey or putting the finishing touches on your plans, this is the event you simply can’t afford to miss.

There will be lots of wedding awards winners in the room

“We wanted to create something truly special for couples in and around Yorkshire,” say the organisers Sam and Jake. “Planning a wedding can feel overwhelming at times, but we’re bringing together the very best suppliers under one roof to make it easier, exciting, and most of all — enjoyable!”

Guests can expect a fantastic variety of handpicked wedding professionals, from breathtaking venue stylists, biodegradable confetti specialist, stationary experts and floral designers to photographers specialists, entertainment providers, and so much more. Expect live entertainment throughout the day, mouthwatering catering samples, interactive exhibits, and even some surprises along the way.

Plus, many exhibitors will be offering exclusive one-day-only discounts and special packages — perfect for savvy couples looking to make the most of their wedding budget without compromising on their dream day.

“It’s not just about ticking off the to-do list,” Sam and Jake add. “It’s about making memories and enjoying the journey to ‘I do.’ We want every visitor to walk away feeling inspired, supported, and excited for their upcoming celebration.”

Discover endless inspiration and meet the region’s best wedding suppliers at the New York Stadium Wedding Fayre!

The AESSEAL New York Stadium offers the perfect backdrop for this lively event, combining modern facilities with stunning views over the pitch — and it’s centrally located for easy access, with ample parking available on-site.

So grab your fiancé, your wedding party, or even just your best friend for a fabulous day out! Whether you're dreaming of a lavish affair or an intimate gathering, you’ll find plenty of ideas and expert guidance to bring your vision to life.

Tickets are available now — don’t miss out!

First 100 guests receive a free goodie bag so secure your place today and take the first step toward creating your perfect wedding: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1270631857089?aff=oddtdtcreator