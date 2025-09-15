Comedy on tap as Lindrick Players present "A Man Walks Into a Bra!"

This September, the stage at Carlton-in-Lindrick Civic Centre comes alive with laughter as local amateur dramatics society, Lindrick Players, proudly present the outrageously funny comedy "A Man Walks Into a Bra"! With kind permission from Lazy Bee Scripts, and under the sharp direction of Sam Caudwell, this cleverly crafted play by Jonathan Goodson promises an unforgettable evening of twists, wit, and side-splitting surprises.

Set in the not-so-harmonious Bar Harmony, this brilliantly bonkers show blends the charm of classic British farce with the fast-paced hilarity of modern pub banter. What starts as an ordinary evening at this Camden watering hole quickly descends into a madcap mix of mystery, mishaps and mix-ups. With suspicious characters, bumbling police officers, and trousers no one should be seen in, prepare for a night of non-stop giggles and outrageous twists.

“It’s got all the ingredients of a perfect comedy night out,” says director Sam Caudwell. “Quirky characters, ridiculous misunderstandings, and just the right dash of cheek!”

The show promises something for everyone: quick wit, physical comedy, a splash of satire – and yes, a healthy dose of mild adult humour. So bring your mates, your partner, or anyone who could use a laugh – just maybe leave Granny at home if she’s easily shocked!

The cast of "A Man Walks into a Bra"

Performance Dates:

Friday, September 19, at 7.30pm

Saturday, September 20, at 2pm (Matinee)

Saturday, September 20, at 7.30pm

Doors and bar open 30 minutes before each performance

Address: Carlton in Lindrick Civic Centre, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, S81 9RE

Tickets on sale now! Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lindrickplayers

Follow Lindrick Players on Facebook for further updates: https://www.facebook.co.uk/lindrickplayers

Don’t miss your chance to support local theatre and enjoy an evening of belly laughs, brilliant performances, and bar-based mayhem. "A Man Walks Into a Bra" is one night at the pub you’ll never forget – for all the right (and very wrong) reasons!

Get your tickets today – this comedy won’t stay on tap for long!