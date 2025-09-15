Comedy on tap as Lindrick Players present "A Man Walks Into a Bra!"
Set in the not-so-harmonious Bar Harmony, this brilliantly bonkers show blends the charm of classic British farce with the fast-paced hilarity of modern pub banter. What starts as an ordinary evening at this Camden watering hole quickly descends into a madcap mix of mystery, mishaps and mix-ups. With suspicious characters, bumbling police officers, and trousers no one should be seen in, prepare for a night of non-stop giggles and outrageous twists.
“It’s got all the ingredients of a perfect comedy night out,” says director Sam Caudwell. “Quirky characters, ridiculous misunderstandings, and just the right dash of cheek!”
The show promises something for everyone: quick wit, physical comedy, a splash of satire – and yes, a healthy dose of mild adult humour. So bring your mates, your partner, or anyone who could use a laugh – just maybe leave Granny at home if she’s easily shocked!
Performance Dates:
- Friday, September 19, at 7.30pm
- Saturday, September 20, at 2pm (Matinee)
- Saturday, September 20, at 7.30pm
Doors and bar open 30 minutes before each performance
Address: Carlton in Lindrick Civic Centre, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, S81 9RE
Tickets on sale now! Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lindrickplayers
Follow Lindrick Players on Facebook for further updates: https://www.facebook.co.uk/lindrickplayers
Don’t miss your chance to support local theatre and enjoy an evening of belly laughs, brilliant performances, and bar-based mayhem. "A Man Walks Into a Bra" is one night at the pub you’ll never forget – for all the right (and very wrong) reasons!
Get your tickets today – this comedy won’t stay on tap for long!