Chess Knights carry on in community-powered pub retreat
Wath Chess Club set up in Wath Library on 20th March 2025.
Weekly sessions started at 5.45pm to 6.45pm.
Two weeks ago, the Library closed its doors for refurbishment, and the local Church House Public House stepped in to host the games within the pub.
This generous gesture allowed Wath Chess Club to remain free to attend at the same time every week without interruption, and through a lifeline to the club.
Wath library reopens on the 6th of June in its new temporary home across the square in Wath upon Dearne, and Wath Chess Club will move back to its Library roots.
The Church House is a champion for this community club and thanks the management for stepping in to save our chess night during the transition.
Chess Champs and Complete beginners are all welcome at Wath Chess Club, and it's free to attend.