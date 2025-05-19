Chess Knights carry on in community-powered pub retreat

With Wath Library under refurbishment, a local pub supports the town’s growing chess club, keeping the games going and the community connected.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wath Chess Club set up in Wath Library on 20th March 2025.

Weekly sessions started at 5.45pm to 6.45pm.

Two weeks ago, the Library closed its doors for refurbishment, and the local Church House Public House stepped in to host the games within the pub.

Wath Chess Club

This generous gesture allowed Wath Chess Club to remain free to attend at the same time every week without interruption, and through a lifeline to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wath library reopens on the 6th of June in its new temporary home across the square in Wath upon Dearne, and Wath Chess Club will move back to its Library roots.

The Church House is a champion for this community club and thanks the management for stepping in to save our chess night during the transition.

Chess Champs and Complete beginners are all welcome at Wath Chess Club, and it's free to attend.