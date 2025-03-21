Channel 4 series The Dog House is looking for dog lovers from Rotherham

We are currently looking for applicants from the Rotherham area for a brand-new series of The Dog House—the BAFTA-nominated, heartwarming Channel 4 programme that follows the incredible journeys of rescue dogs finding their perfect match.

We’d love to reach dog lovers who may be considering welcoming a rescue dog into their lives. The Dog House, in partnership with Woodgreen Pets Charity, highlights the profound bond between humans and canines and the life-changing impact it can have on both.

About The Dog House: Currently airing Thursdays at 8pm on Channel 4

Since 2019, this RTS award-winning and BAFTA-nominated series has captured the hearts of viewers across the UK, sharing emotional stories of rescue dogs and the people hoping to give them a forever home. The show demonstrates that it’s not just the dogs who are being rescued—many of their new owners find their lives transformed in the process.

How to apply: Visit Channel 4's Take Part page https://www.channel4.com/4viewers/takepart/the-dog-house or email us: [email protected]