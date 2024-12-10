Celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve in style at BOX Sheffield

BOX Sheffield is bringing the festive cheer with a lineup that has something for everyone. Whether you’re diving into indulgent Christmas dishes, catching every thrilling moment of live sports, or partying into 2025, it’s the go-to spot for an unforgettable celebration.

This December, sports fans can revel in live action on BOX’s 30 HD screens and Sheffield’s largest indoor screen. Don’t miss the EFL Championship fixtures, including Sheffield United’s Boxing Day clash with title-challengers Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday versus Middlesbrough.

Plus, catch all the Boxing Day Premier League action, featuring highlights like Wolves vs. Manchester United at 5:30pm and Liverpool vs. Leicester at 8pm.

For fight and darts enthusiasts, BOX has you covered too. Witness Tyson Fury’s much-anticipated rematch with Usyk on December 21st and every thrilling moment of the PDC World Darts Championship. With unbeatable views from every seat, BOX is the ultimate spot for sports enthusiasts this festive season.

Enjoy the Festive Period at BOX Sheffield

Adding to their exciting Festive Feast and Festive Bottomless options, BOX is serving up festive specials like the crispy Santa’s Sub, the indulgent ‘All the Trimmings’ Burger, and the plant-based Festive ‘No Beef’ Burger. Seasonal pizzas like the Festive Veggie Feast and Deck the Halls, plus a decadent Chocolate Orange Brownie, round out the mouthwatering menu.

Pair your meal with BOX’s special festive drinks for the ultimate holiday experience. Choose from the Caramelised Orange Twist, a delightful blend of Chase Marmalade vodka, vanilla, blood orange, and marmalade, or explore seasonal craft beers like BrewDog’s Mini Kegs, offering eight personal pints of your favourite beers like Punk IPA, Wingman Pale Ale, or Lost Lager.

Don’t miss the festive BrewDog Hoppy Christmas IPA with its perfect mix of malts and citrus. For party vibes, try the Santa Bomb shots or Baby Grinch Baby Lager shots.

Entertainment is in full swing at BOX Sheffield! Every Thursday at 9 PM, Bandeoke invites guests to live their rockstar dreams, belting out their favourite songs alongside a live band. Fridays feature electrifying sets to keep the dancefloor buzzing, while Saturdays showcase incredible live performances from local bands.

Whether you’re planning a festive meal, a sports-packed day out, or the party of the year, BOX Sheffield is the perfect destination for all your holiday celebrations. Visit the website today to book your Christmas festivities.

To close out the year in style, BOX Sheffield is hosting an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration. On December 31st, live bands, signature cocktails, and a buzzing atmosphere will make it the city’s best night out. Pre-book your table now to secure your spot and start the new year with a night to remember.