Brand new all-day alternative music festival coming to Sheffield

Line-up details and a date for the first ever Shreddler, a new all-day alternative music festival in Sheffield, have been announced.

The event is a joint venture by leading organisers Peddler Events and Festivile and will take place at Peddler Warehouse on Saturday April 12.

While She Sleeps vocalist Lawrence ‘Loz’ Taylor and BBC Introducing’s Christian Carlisle are curating a mix of the best established and up-and-coming alternative artists. So far, the lineup includes headliners Delilah Bon, Lake Malice, Sick Joy, Oversize, Rough Justice, Tropic Gold plus many more.

Alongside a full day of music, festivalgoers can expect street food and a range of soft and alcoholic drinks from on-site bars. Once the action finishes in the Warehouse, the official after party will take place at neighbouring venue Factory Floor from 11pm to 2am.

The festival is open to all ages however under 18s must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Festival curator Loz Taylor said: “It’s so important that we create events and spaces that celebrate alternative music. If you love metal, shoegaze, new wave, grunge or any other of the plethora of genres out there, I want to make sure people have access to enjoy them. I'm passionate about bringing music to the community where I’m from.

“Which is why it’s exciting to work with Peddler and Festivile to help bring Shreddler to Sheffield. Christian and I have loved curating amazing talent to appear on the day. It’s going to be a good one!”

Early bird tickets are available now from the Festival’s Skiddle store for £25 plus booking fee. Head to www.peddler.market/events/shreddler