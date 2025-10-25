Wirksworth’s new author releases second successful thriller

Wirksworth may be best known for its heritage, vibrant arts scene, and strong sense of community, but it is also fast becoming home to a writer whose life experiences read like the plot of a novel.

Local resident Keith Dobson has just launched his second action thriller, Fractured Virtues. The book follows the success of his debut, Crossing the Line, published in 2023. Both titles are available in bookstores nationwide and from Scarthin Books in Cromford, ensuring local readers can easily obtain copies.

Keith and his wife moved to Wirksworth in 2024, drawn to the town’s character and the surrounding Derbyshire Dales. “Wirksworth feels like the perfect place for inspiration,” he says. “The landscape, the history, and the community spirit all play a part in encouraging me to write.” When not working on his novels, Keith enjoys exploring the countryside and spending time with family.

What sets Keith apart as a writer is the authenticity he brings to his fast-paced stories. He served in the British Army in Germany, Belize, and Cyprus, and saw active duty during the Falklands War. After leaving the military, he embarked on a distinguished police career, investigating high-profile cases and tackling some of Britain’s most notorious criminals. His service culminated at New Scotland Yard, where he rose to the rank of Detective Superintendent in Specialist Operations, leading Counter Terrorism Protective Security across the UK and internationally.

The author - Keith Dobson

These experiences provide a unique backdrop to his fiction, blending real-world knowledge of conflict, policing, and counter-terrorism with page-turning drama. His next novel, Hidden in the Ashes, is already in progress and is expected to be published in 2026.

For now, Wirksworth can take pride in having a new voice in the world of action thrillers, with Keith Dobson bringing stories shaped by a remarkable career to life in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales.

Fractured Virtues is published by Foreshore Publishing, RRP £9.99 and both books are available through the author’s website www.keithdobson.com