Paul Ballington

Paul (46), who lives in Dinnington, is better known as the Singing Plumber and has performed on stage, radio and TV.

But now he has produced a children’s book, which he hopes will be part of a series, and which was inspired by entertaining his own trio of kids who he described as “a weird family”.

Welcome To Silly Billy Land has been published by Steel City Press and is a new challenge for a man more used to putting together amusing songs.

Illustrated by artist Charles A Fuller, the book is set in Silly Billy Land – and bizarrely was inspired by real life.

“The book idea was based on a daft character I used to muck around with with my older kids where I used to chase them around the house,” said Paul.

“So I decided to write a book based on it.

“It became more of a story when I put out a request on my Facebook page for an artist to illustrate it. I got a few replies.”

Already the perky publication has sold more than 100 copies.

Paul has had a busy showbiz career – alongside his day job fixing taps and pipes – over the last decade as his Singing Plumber alter ego has become more and more popular.

He said: “My main background is songwriting.

“I do quite a bit for Radio Sheffield and I’m known as the Singing Plumber.

“I am still doing little bits but not as much as I used to do.”

Paul said that he had been in bands in the past but things changed when he uploaded his song Ten Pints of Carling on Youtube.

“It went a bit nuts and I found a niche,” he said.

He now has around 43,000 followers on the social media platform.

Since then he has performed on Radio 1, Radio Sheffield and on stage, amongst others.

Prior to the Covid pandemic he had a business sideline called Songs For Any Occasions in which he would perform bespoke live performances and songs at events such as weddings.

Now Paul is hoping that his new book-writing career will take off and hopes to write a series of Silly Billy Land books.

Welcome To Silly Billy Land is available through Amazon and the Steel City Press website.