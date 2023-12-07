A ROCK music veteran will be sharing memories of his life on the road with one of the world’s most famous bands when he gives a special talk for a leading dementia and music charity.

Richard Macphail (right) with Peter Gabriel (left) and Phil Collins

Richard Macphail was a school friend of music icons Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford – the founding members of Genesis – and, as the band’s first road manager, was present at many important milestone moments in their history, including the audition of Phil Collins.

The special evening of musical memories will include the chance to buy a copy of Richard’s autobiography, My Book of Genesis, an affectionate memoir in which he tells his own unique story of the group’s early years and which features a foreword by Peter Gabriel.

All proceeds will go towards Lost Chord UK’s programme of events in North Lincolnshire residential care homes.

Maltby-based Lost Chord UK is dedicated to improving the quality of life of people living with dementia with interactive musical experiences for people in care homes and day centres both across the region and nationally.

Initiatives include Tea and Tunes, which launched in Rotherham and was then followed by sessions at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, while the Choir of Hope engages with people experiencing bereavement.

Richard's musical memories event will take place at The Old School in Messingham, on December 13 at 7.30pm.

