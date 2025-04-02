Blooming great fun at Hardwick this Easter

Each activity is linked to Elizabethan traditions or the collections inside the mansion and is more fun than the last!

For the bold and adventurous, new activities await - mount your trusty hobby horse and charge toward victory! Weave your way through the bunting maze and balance your egg in a spoon race, or adorn "Bess," our Flowering Fool, with ribbons and blooms to mark the turning of the seasons.

Drop into the East Stables for daily blossom origami for some quiet and focused fun. Or visit on one of the designated crafting days, to discover potato prints, natural dyeing and other demonstrations throughout the day.

Hardwick Hall | Easter Adventures

1 . Contributed Visitors enjoy the tic tac toe nest in a battle of wits. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Spring into action with ribbon dancing at the Maypole. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Adorn the Flowering Fool's cape with 100s of handmade blossom. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales