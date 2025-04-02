Blooming great fun at Hardwick this Easter

By Ella Suchoruczka
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:50 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 12:32 BST
Easter Adventures at Hardwick, Derbyshire, is open from now until April 21. With map in hand, race to the 10 activity stations through the gardens and Stableyard.

Each activity is linked to Elizabethan traditions or the collections inside the mansion and is more fun than the last!

For the bold and adventurous, new activities await - mount your trusty hobby horse and charge toward victory! Weave your way through the bunting maze and balance your egg in a spoon race, or adorn "Bess," our Flowering Fool, with ribbons and blooms to mark the turning of the seasons.

Drop into the East Stables for daily blossom origami for some quiet and focused fun. Or visit on one of the designated crafting days, to discover potato prints, natural dyeing and other demonstrations throughout the day.

Hardwick Hall | Easter Adventures

Visitors enjoy the tic tac toe nest in a battle of wits.

Visitors enjoy the tic tac toe nest in a battle of wits.

Spring into action with ribbon dancing at the Maypole.

Spring into action with ribbon dancing at the Maypole.

Adorn the Flowering Fool's cape with 100s of handmade blossom.

Adorn the Flowering Fool's cape with 100s of handmade blossom.

Challenge a friend to a hobby horse jousting tournament.

Challenge a friend to a hobby horse jousting tournament.

