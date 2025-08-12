Blend Family brings Spain’s juiciest festival to Sheffield

Get ready to paint the city red (figuratively). This August, Blend Family, the award-winning curators of some of the UK’s most exciting food halls, is bringing the spirit of Spain’s La Tomatina to both of its celebrated Sheffield venues: Cambridge Street Collective in the city centre of Sheffield, and Cutlery Works in Kelham Island, Sheffield.

La Tomatina held each year in Buñol, Spain, began in 1945 when a parade took a playful turn. Locals, inspired by the energy of the day, grabbed ripe tomatoes from a nearby stall and began a spontaneous food fight with tomatoes. Despite being banned a t times, the tradition survived. And today, it’s a world-famous celebration of food, fun, and community.

Blend Family’s version swaps the tomato-throwing for a tomato-themed weekend full of flavour, music, and activities, all while supporting a local cause.

On Saturday 23rd August, Cambridge Street Collective (CSC) will buzz with live music from a guitarist and singer from midday until 3pm, followed by a DJ set that keeps the energy high until 6pm. Adding a touch of Spanish flair, a flamenco dancer will perform twice in the early afternoon, enchanting guests with their graceful moves.

Flamenco dancers in Sheffield

Between 2pm to 4pm, attendees can get hands-on with free screen-printing workshops, available to those who buy a pint of Madri at the bar.

To kick off the festival spirit, the first 100 guests will receive a free pint of Madri in exchange for donating tinned tomatoes, with all proceeds supporting the Blend Culinary Foundation’s upcoming cookery class focused on tomato-based dishes and soups.

Throughout the week, from 21st to 26th August, tomato-themed cocktails like Bloody Marys will also be available to sip and enjoy. For those feeling creative, a colouring competition will be running with the chance to win a £50 voucher for CSC by submitting entries at the bar.

The festivities continue on Sunday 24th August at Cutlery Works, where a live band will set the tone from 12pm until 3pm, followed again by a DJ session through the afternoon. The flamenco dancers will return for two performances, and the screen-printing workshops will offer the same fun opportunity for guests. The same tomato-for-a-pint exchange and cocktails offerings will be available, continuing the support for Blend Family’s charitable arm.

Madri sold at Cutlery Works and Cambridge Street Collective

Blend Culinary Foundation (BCF), which benefits from the tomato donations, is dedicated to supporting local communities through food, skills and connection. From cookery classes to community events, BCF harnesses the power of food to inspire and bring people together.

With it’s blend of lively music, flamenco performances, interactive workshops, and delicious tomato cocktails, all while supporting a local cause, La Tomatina at Blend family’s venues promises to be a unique and unforgettable celebration. It’s the perfect chance to gather friends, enjoy a festive atmosphere, and embrace one of the world’s most joyful celebrations-Sheffield style.

