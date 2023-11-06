AN “out of this world” art installation is due to land in Rotherham.

The Museum of the Moon installation

Rotherham Minster and FLUX Rotherham have announced the arrival of artist Luke Jerram's Museum of the Moon which showcases high-resolution NASA imagery of the lunar surface,

Measuring seven metres in diameter, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The installation will be suspended inside the 55m high tower at Rotherham Minster and will be further elevated by a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight, and an enchanting surround sound composition crafted by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer, Dan Jones.

Sophie Ellingham, Children’s Capital of Culture festival maker and project lead for FLUX Rotherham, said: “Bringing the Museum of The Moon art installation to Rotherham is an incredible opportunity for us.

“Having the opportunity to showcase and plan amazing installations such as this one in our town has been an incredible experience for me, and I can’t wait to see the public’s reaction!”

"This will be a fantastic couple of weeks for the town," said Helen Jones, director of FLUX Rotherham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’m really looking forward to welcoming thousands of people to this free event, offering something truly out of this world in their home town."

The Reverend Canon Phil Batchford of Rotherham Minster said: “We are passionately committed to the life and regeneration of our town and hope this will in some way contribute to that.

“Come along and enjoy this remarkable installation in one of Rotherham's most beautiful buildings."

The Museum of the Moon will be at the Minster from November 18 to 30 offering free viewings and welcoming school visits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The public launch of the installation will also coincide with Rotherham Council’s Light Switch On, on November 18 from 3pm.

Other event highlights during the installation will include a day of yoga, creative writing sessions and an open mic curated by WOW Rotherham on November 25; Rotherham Colleges' art exhibition alongside an Astro Photography talk on November 27, and an evening of lunar-inspired music featuring musicians from the Rotherham Symphony Orchestra and The Youth Choir on November 28.