New exhibition by 90-year-old Yorkshire artist goes on show
The Fox Gallery in Mexborough is home to the retrospective collection by Bryan Day, a landscape painter in oils and watercolours, which will be on show until August 30.
From studying in Cumberland in 1959, to exhibiting at the the Royal Society of Arts and Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolour, he also exhibited in Spain during 2002 and most recently his work has been on display at the Bassetlaw Museum, Retford in January 2023.
Bryan has exhibited in many galleries across the UK
The exhibition, organised to mark Bryan’s 90th year,will celebrate his evocative collection of artwork.
A spokesperson for Fox Gallery said: “Bryan believes a painting must have a life of its own, distinct from the ‘real’ world.
“In a single painting he seeks to portray not a locality, but to sum up his consciousness of the whole of nature.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone.”
The gallery is based on the upper floor of Mexborough Business Centre, providing a cultural hub dedicated to promoting local artists and their unique talents.
The venue – which was previously the Old Mexborough Grammar School on College Road.also offers a range of educational and cultural events, including artist talks, workshops, and community gatherings in a bid to to further engage with the public and foster a love for the arts.
Built in 1910, the building has historic connections to the poet Ted Hughes who studied at the school from 1941-1949.
During the 1960s the school was renamed Mexborough Secondary Modern and joined together with the new grammar School on Maple Road in the mid-seventies.
The College Road school closed in the 1980s.
In later years the school on Maple Road was demolished and a new comprehensive school was erected on the same site.
In 2018 this school was renamed The Laurel Academy.
Added the gallery spokesperson: “We also have a future event in September celebrating Fox Gallery's second anniversary and 120 years of the school education establishment.”
For further information about the Bryan Day exhibition call 01709 590005 or email [email protected].
