A MAJOR new interactive light and sound installation by an award-winning South Yorkshire multi media specialist and film maker is coming to Rotherham.

Wayne and collaborators Nicholas Lewis and Chris Woodward

Wayne Sables' The Glasshouse is a £60,000 project which has been funded by Arts Council England, Cast in Doncaster, Flux Rotherham and Wakefield and Barnsley Councils.

The fully interactive solar-powered installation – which responds to the way visitors move around it – has been created by Wayne in collaboration with executive producer Amy Dalton-Hardy, York-based composer Nicholas Lewis and Sheffield arts fabrications specialists Nelson and Woodward AKA artist duo Annie Nelson and Chris Woodward.

It will be on display in the grounds of Rotherham Minster on the evenings of Tuesday, November 28 and Thursday 30 from 6.30pm as part of the Minster’s celebrations for Museum of the Moon, the touring artwork by UK artist Luke Jerram currently on display until the end of the month.

The Glasshouse has a strong environmental theme, with solar power providing all the energy to maintain the light and sound experience at every showing.

Creator Wayne said: “My aim from the very start of the project and throughout the development of the whole concert was that The Glasshouse should be a genuinely Yorkshire based work and that everybody involved should be based within 30 miles of my home in Doncaster.

“I am delighted to have been able to attract such great Yorkshire creatives to bring my vision to life and am confident that in addition to a great piece of art, we are also creating working relationships that will grow over time and deliver a whole range of similar projects.

“It’s all about creating spaces where audiences can play and experience things and everybody gets something different from it.

“I more usually work in the medium of film but this is a collaboration of colour and light, which is actually what film is about too.