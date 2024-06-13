Pete Thornton-Smith's ‘Random Acrylics’ exhibition is on display at Wickersley Library

A FREE art exhibition featuring a wide range of styles and techniques has opened in the borough.

Wickersley-based artist Pete Thornton-Smith's ‘Random Acrylics’ exhibition is on display at Wickersley Library on Bawtry Road until June 28.

Libraries and Neighbourhood Hubs Officer Kirsty French said: “We are very excited to be able to offer the chance to view these exciting and vibrant paintings to members of the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete will also be running a free ‘Saturday Starter Workshop’ on June 22 in the Media Room where he will reveal the benefits of working with acrylics compared with other mediums, how to start a painting with no idea of what the result will be, and how to use weird household objects to create a layered and even textured picture.

Pete – a member of the SAA (Supporting All Artists) UK-wide arts community – said: “There will also be a couple of anecdotes explaining how potential disasters were turned around and the joy that that can create.

“You will leave with enough knowledge as regards techniques and kit plus inspiration to carry on back at home.”

Numbers are strictly limited mind – ring the library on 01709 544134 to reserve a free place. Materials will be supplied, and hot and cold drinks are available

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete added: “I really appreciate the support being given by Kirsty and the Library Services for this event and hope you will support them.