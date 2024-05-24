'Exciting and vibrant' art exhibition comes to Wickersley
Wickersley-based artist Pete Thornton-Smith's free exhibition – ‘Random Acrylics’ - will go on display at Wickersley Library on Bawtry Road from June 3-28.
Libraries and neighbourhood hubs officer Kirsty French said: “We are very excited to be able to offer the chance to view these exciting and vibrant paintings to members of the community.”
Pete will also be running two free ‘Saturday Starter Workshops’ on June 8 and 22 in the Media Room, as well as being on site each Tuesday at 10am.
During the workshops, he will reveal the benefits of working with acrylics compared with other mediums, how you can start a painting yet have no idea of what the result will be and how to use weird household objects to create a layered and even textured picture.
Pete – a member of the SAA (Supporting All Artists) UK-wide arts community who has been inspired by Mathew Palmer, Bill Lupton and John Connelly over the years – said: “There will also be a couple of anecdotes explaining how potential disasters were turned around and the joy that that can create.
“Fair to say that mental health benefits when that happens.
“You will leave with enough knowledge as regards techniques and kit plus inspiration to carry on back at home.”
Numbers are strictly limited – call the library on 01709 544134 to reserve your free place.
Materials will be supplied, and hot and cold drinks are available.
