RENOWNED artist Pete McKee has given fans a sneak peek at some of the characters set to feature in his upcoming and most immersive exhibition to date.

Buffer's Rest

‘Frank & Joy: A Love Story’ opens in Sheffield next month with audiences following the tale of two of the artist’s much-loved characters.

Frank and Joy feature in McKee’s mural ‘The Snog’ on the side of Fagan’s pub on Broad Lane in Sheffield, but their story will take place in the setting of Pete McKee’s imagined local pub, ‘The Buffer’s Rest’.

Pete said: “While the mural that serves as the inspiration for this exhibition is on the side of the very real Fagan’s in Sheffield, Frank & Joy’s story takes place in an imagined pub – The Buffer’s Rest.

A customer at the Buffers Rest

“It’s my idea of the perfect pub.

It’s located in the heart of the city where industry and housing meet. It’s a pub that encompasses all those fantastic things that make a great pub.

“It’s warm and cosy, it’s full of character (and characters!), the perfect place for a refreshing pint, and you’re welcomed by the perfect hosts: Babs and Terry.

“There’s a few odd characters in The Buffer's Rest, but the pub wouldn’t be the same without them. “Everyone’s accepted for who they are. It’s a home from home.

“And that means more to some than others.

“We all know straight away when we walk into a pub if it’s the right one. We’ll smile inwardly at the prospect of a good pint and a decent spot to sit and enjoy our drink.

“On the other hand, we’ve all stepped inside a boozer and immediately felt like turning on our heels.”

Frank & Joy: A Love Story runs from November 4-19 at Trafalgar Warehouse.

The exhibition is part performance and booking is required.

Tickets are priced at £7 (plus booking fees) for adults, and £5 (plus booking fees) for children (aged 12-18).

Children under the age of 12 and assistant carers do not require a ticket but must visit with a full priced adult.