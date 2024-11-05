.

AN ARTIST’S week-long exhibition aims to engage the community with Wickersley Library and Community Hub.

Paul Freeman’s work will be displayed there from November 11 to 16, with the final day linking in with the village’s Christmas lights switch-on.

The solo exhibition, called Painting Light, will be complemented with talks to schoolchildren, live painting sessions, support for other artists and presentations.

Paul said: “As a Rotherham bloke, and I’m sure it’s the same in other places, I don’t like that art has such a pathetically small profile. It doesn’t even have a gallery.

“The aim of this is to reach out to as many people as possible, and get them visiting the library. We have more than 100 kids coming from local schools, and there will be things for visitors to enjoy through the week.”