LAUNCH: The exhibition begins in Maltby tomorrow.

The display MUMO, the Mobile Museum, run by the international programme Art Explora, wants to inspire people to collaborate with art by bringing classic and contemporary pieces to local communities, especially schools and young people.

The truck, which will be parked at Maltby Leisure Centre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20, will display a range of photography, paintings and film from the Tate’s national collection, with famous artists from Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Vanessa Bell.

The Mobile Museum, created by Ingrid Brochard, has been seen by more than 150,000 visitors spanning seven countries across Europe and Asia. She was driven by the simple concept that art should be available from an early age.

ACCESSIBILITY: Art should be for everyone

Frederic Jousset, founder of Art Explora, said: “Art Explora is based on the core belief that art should be accessible to everyone. We try to bring art to new places, new audiences and new communities. The Mobile Museum is an opportunity for thousands of people, and especially school children, to experience art for the first time, right on their doorsteps.”

The founders discovered that since starting in 2011, 50 per cent of children who visited had never been to a museum before. By bringing artwork to towns and villages, those who cannot afford to travel for art can experience it on their doorstep.

This year, people can see the specially curated exhibition Soups, Socks and Spiders! The Art of Everyday which turns simple items into something extraordinary.

It offers a chance for children and local people to experience artwork that may otherwise be inaccessible. Local culture organisations are supporting the event, including Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

ART FOR THE YOUNG: Exhibition aims to make art available to children

Lisa Howarth, arts and heritage manager of Rotherham Council Museums, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring this tour to Rotherham. Bringing this wonderful art to the town will give people the chance to see it without having to travel. It’s a real opportunity for lots of our community to get involved.”

The collaboration with Tate and Art Explora demonstrates the creativity that locals say is at the heart of the town.

Liam Bates, a previous special educational teacher and art coordinator who helped curate the Picture This art show for Rotherham in 2019, said: "I’d love to see more community engagement.”

Rotherham is preparing to become the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture in 2025 and the museum, arts and heritage centre is working hard to get children’s voices into its collections.

Also on offer, there will be workshops, where any artwork made by children will be turned into a local exhibition that family and friends can visit at the end of the week.