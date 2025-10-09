Are you ready for a H-owl-oween Hoot at the Tropical Butterfly House

There’s a new wizard in town! His name is Wizard Woody, or to give him his full name - Woody Birch Bark. He’s a kind wizard (and a wise old owl) who lives deep in the forest with his puppet friend, Chomper, safeguarding the creatures, sharing the odd jokes, and whispering spooky stories to passers-by. Hoo-hoo!

Look out for spellbinding creatures and characters lurking along the Witches and Wizards Magical Trail. Conjure up your inner witch or wizard to complete the challenges and graduate from the School of Magic (and Mischief)!

Take a seat at the Magical School of Curious Creatures Animal Antics show to see spellbinding animal antics. See H-owl-oween stars – Isaac the Great Grey Owl and Megatron the Tropical Screech Owl – it’ll be a hoot! Stay after the show for a broomstick training masterclass or to brew up some ghoulish giant bubble fun!*

Wander along the woodland walk to peek into the eerie witch's cabin and take a terrifyingly good fun tractor-trailer ride through the haunted grounds! There’s also the return of the ‘Haunted House’ – enter if you dare! Venture into the shadows where only the bravest young wizard and witches wannabes will make it through the maze of frights!

Dress up in your bewitching best costume and you could scare your way to a spooky spot prize! Take part in the colouring competition and drop your magical masterpiece in the mysterious Owl Post Box. Can you find one of the special hidden prize scrolls for even more chances to win?

Meet some monstrous minibeasts and learn gruesome fun facts about the park’s amazing animals during daily animal encounters and keeper talks.

And if you're feeling fearless, test your courage on the chilling Dino trail and enjoy the spooktacular sandpits and play park.

Don't forget to creep into the cafes and Jungle Gift Shop for some spooky-themed treats for the kids (and big-kids!).

Witches & Wizards Trail | Saturday 18 October to Sunday 2 November |10am to 5pm | normal admission charges apply.

*some activities may be weather dependent and subject to change.

1 . Contributed There's a new wizard in town at the Tropical Butterfly House. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Meet Wizard Woody along the woodland walk Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Magical School of Curious Creatures Show Photo: Submitted Photo Sales