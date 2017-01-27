This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Millers land Bray on loan

Published date: 27 January 2017 | Published by: Joe Cawthorn


ROTHERHAM United have secured their second signing of the January transfer window.

21-year-old winger Alex Bray joins the Millers on loan from Premier League Swansea City for the rest of the season.

The Wales U19 international spent time on loan at Plymouth Argle in 2014, but only made one appearance before a serious anterior ligament injury meant he returned to his parent club for treatment.

He has not appeared for Swansea's first team but has played for the club's U23 team in the Football League Trophy.


