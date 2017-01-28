PREVIEW: Warne wary of Barnsley threat

ROTHERHAM United will be told to ignore Barnsley's problems when they lock horns with their old foes at the New York Stadium today.

The Reds side which has surprised so many this season has been hit by the loss of some of its best players.

Star man Conor Hourihane joined Aston Villa on Thursday, following team-mate James Bree to Villa Park. Striker Sam Winnall left for Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month and striker Marley Watkins has handed in a transfer request.

Barnsley still carry plenty of threat and in Adam Armstrong and Tom Bradshaw they have two forwards who Interested Rotherham last summer, the latter until then manager Alan Stubbs decided the asking pride had become too high.

The Millers were humiliated 4-0 in the first meeting at Oakwell, Bradshaw and ex-Rotherham man Adam Hammill scoring, and the Reds arrive only four points off the play-offs and fresh from a 3-2 defeat of Leeds.

BARNSLEY TAKE THE LEAD AT OAKWELL

Interim manager Paul Warne said: “Barnsley have a real enthusiasm to play, you can see it through the team. There's a real bond there and an energy and a zap about them. They've come up from League One and not been overawed by the Championship and away from home they try to suck up pressure and score goals on the counter-attack.

“I appreciate they've lost a couple of players but they've signed a really good one (Matty James) from Leicester and I'm expecting a real humdinger of a derby, especially after the way we performed there earlier in the season. I think we need to try and get a bit of pride back.”

