MP backs Holocaust Memorial Day

ROTHERHAM MP Sarah Champion pledged her commitment to today’s Holocaust Memorial Day.

She signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s boob of commitment to honour those murdered and pay tribute to survivors.

January 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in 1945.

After signing the book, Ms Champion said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Rotherham and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.

“As it moves from living history to just history, it becomes more important to take time to remember the victims and pay tribute to the survivors.”

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “We are very grateful to Sarah Champion for signing the book of commitment, signalling a continued commitment to remembering the victims of the Holocaust as well as challenging antisemitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms.”

A public event will take place in All Saints Square from 11am hosted by the Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Lyndsay Pitchley, along with young people who will perform songs and readings.