"We will put it right," says Douglas

THE powers-that-be at Rotherham United have vowed to get the club pointing in the right direction again — and have denied it is about to go into decline.



The plight at the foot of the Championship, a lightweight squad, the recruitment policy and uncertainties about who will lead the team in the long term are worrying supporters and many feel the club has lost direction.



Speaking to the Advertiser, chief operating officer Paul Douglas admits mistakes have been made and that the task for clubs of Rotherham's size gets even harder.



But he also said that no-one, not least chairman Tony Stewart, had given up on the season and even if it does end in a drop to League One, there was enough determination and know-how at the New York Stadium to turn things around.



“Nobody is saying we've had a few good years and now we're going to have a few bad years. It's not like that,” said Douglas.



“It's an unforgiving division we find ourselves in and we're in amongst some very big clubs. Even if we had got everything right, we would have had all on. It only needs a few signings who don't quite settle as you hope and you can find yourselves in quite big difficulty – and a lot bigger clubs have found that.



“Our enthusiasm isn't dimmed and Tony's certainly isn't. He's gutted, he's hurting and we all are.



“It's a horrible experience to be losing games but we haven't lost any commitment to put this right, and we will put it right."

