Delays expected amid water main repairs

27 January 2017
09:57
Published date: 26 January 2017 | Published by: Gareth Dennison
MOTORISTS have been warned of delays because of a burst water main in Rotherham town centre.
Yorkshire Water will be on Alma Road from 6pm on Thursday and into Friday morning.
