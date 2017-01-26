This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Close
Family Announcements

Delays expected amid water main repairs

Published date: 26 January 2017 | Published by: Gareth Dennison


MOTORISTS have been warned of delays because of a burst water main in Rotherham town centre.

Yorkshire Water will be on Alma Road from 6pm on Thursday and into Friday morning.


You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.

  1. Report

    Posted by: mannylough at 07:08 on 27 January 2017

    Doing very well with Emini S&P trading by this Emini S&P Trading Secret, these fellows are great, they have an everyday record of their trades and it excites me.

Related Stories