Help put the wheels in motion for cycling scheme

Published date: 26 January 2017 | Published by: Sam Cooper


Jamie Noble.

GENEROUS shoppers can help put the wheels in motion for a new cycling project at no cost to them.

Rotherham United Community Sports Trust (RUCST) is hoping to receive a grant from supermarket giant Tesco to set up a Cycling for Health scheme.

The money would come from the supermarket’s Bags of Help initiative which sees shoppers drop a token into a charity of their choice on the way out of the store.

RUCST will be one of three groups on the shortlist at stores across Rotherham from February 1 to February 25.

Jamie Noble, head of community at the trust, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for communities to come together and get involved in fun but beneficial sessions at the AESSEAL New York stadium, physical, emotional and social health are important aspects of everyone's life.”

Lindsey Crompton, head of community at Tesco, said: “We are absolutely delighted to open the voting for February. There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can't wait to see them come to life in hundreds of communities.”


