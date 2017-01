A MAN suffered a head injury during a burglary at a house.

Police were called to Beechville Avenue, Swinton, at 6.50am on Thursday.

A spokeswoman said: “It is reported that a group of unknown men broke into a house and stole a number of items.

“During the incident, a man in his 50s is said to have suffered minor injuries to his head, thought to have been caused by a small knife. He did not go to hospital.”

Enquiries were now ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances of the incident, she added.