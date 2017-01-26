Two stores robbed by masked men

POLICE have linked two robberies in which money was stolen from tills at convenience stores on the same day.

Two masked men snatched cash from the 7 Days shop in St Andrew’s Square, Bolton-on-Dearne on Monday.

Police believe the same men did the same about two hours later, at 8.30pm, in the Food and Wine store on Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe.

The suspects were “extremely aggressive” to staff at both shops, officers said, and were reported to have travelled in a gold Saab convertible.

Anyone with useful information is urged to call police on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting incidents 935 and 1116 of January 23.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.