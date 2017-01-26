NYS return for former Millers star?

ROTHERHAM United are considering the possibility of bringing a former Millers star back the AESSEAL New York Stadium, the Advertiser understands.

The January transfer window is set to slam shut on Tuesday evening at 11pm and caretaker boss Paul Warne is eager to get more bodies through the door, with the former fans’ favourite thought to be on his wanted list.

So far, goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell has been the solitary January signing, joining from Bristol City last week.

Don't miss this week's Advertiser where we will reveal which former player the Millers are eyeing.