This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Close
Family Announcements

Titans player lands Premiership contract

Published date: 26 January 2017 | Published by: Paul Rickett


Toby Salmon

TITANS' forward Toby Salmon is on his way out of Clifton Lane.

The 23-year-old lock has joined Exeter Chiefs on a two-year deal but will see the current campaign out with Rotherham.

Salmon spent time with Chinnor and London Irish before joining Rotherham.

The signing has delighted Chiefs' coach Rob Baxter.

He said: "What we've seen of Toby is he's got the core fundamental things we look for in front-five forwards when we bring them to the club, and that has been pretty successful for us in the past."


You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.