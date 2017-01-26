Titans player lands Premiership contract

TITANS' forward Toby Salmon is on his way out of Clifton Lane.

The 23-year-old lock has joined Exeter Chiefs on a two-year deal but will see the current campaign out with Rotherham.

Salmon spent time with Chinnor and London Irish before joining Rotherham.

The signing has delighted Chiefs' coach Rob Baxter.

He said: "What we've seen of Toby is he's got the core fundamental things we look for in front-five forwards when we bring them to the club, and that has been pretty successful for us in the past."