Print company sale secures jobs

MANVERS-based Garnett Dickinson Print has been sold in a move to safeguard 125 jobs.

A spiralling pension deficit following the Brexit vote, combined with cost overruns surrounding the installation of a secondhand press, were given as being among the reasons for the sale.

The group, which provides large run print services from its purpose built factory on Brookfields Way, has been sold to GD Web Offset Limited.

Jonny Marston, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: “This transaction secures a large number of jobs and the continuation of operations at an important printing site in Rotherham. We wish the business well in the future under new ownership.”

Regional Media Ltd, which produces the Rotherham Advertiser, Record, Dearne Valley Weekender and Chase magazine, is unaffected by the sale