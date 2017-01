ONE person was injured in a six-vehicle pile-up on the lower Tinsley viaduct on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a red Citroen DS3, blue Ford Fiesta, red Mercedes van, red DAF lorry, grey Renault and a roadsweeper were involved in a collision on the southbound carriageway.

A spokeswoman said: “One person is understood to have suffered minor injuries.”

Video of the aftermath of the accident courtesy of Alex Tame.