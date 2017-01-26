Jaime-Lee aims for Miss Universe crown

BEAUTY queen Jaime-Lee Faulkner is bidding for readers’ help in her quest to be crowned Miss Universe this weekend.

After landing the Miss Universe Great Britain honour last year, she is now in the Philippines for the big global final.

And a public vote counts as one “judge” in the grand final, so Jaime-Lee, from Treeton, is hoping to land local support.

The former Miss Scuba International winner runs the Faulkner's Beauty Salon on Brinsworth Road in Brinsworth.

She was greeted by a crowd and TV cameras when she arrived in Manila.

The 27-year-old has already taken part in a fashion show in Vigan City where 20 of the 87 Miss Universe finalists were chosen to showcase the work of designers.

The finalists have also been making flying visits across the Philippines, with Jaime-Lee dropping in to hospitals with the charity Smile Train.

She also attended the Governor’s Ball with Miss Nicaragua and Miss Cayman Islands and has been a guest on the country’s biggest morning TV show, where she was serenaded by singer Eric Santos.

Other engagements alongside rehearsals for the big show include TV interviews, photoshoots, dinners, charity balls and meeting the Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte.

The final show will be aired on Sunday at 8am in Manila — about midnight on January 29 in the UK, where it will be screened on Fox TV.

The public vote has just opened and you can vote for Jaime-Lee on the Vodi and Miss Universe apps or vote.missuniverse.com.