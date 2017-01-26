Efit issued in hammer threat appeal

POLICE have released an efit of a man they wish to trace after a woman was threatened with a hammer outside a supermarket.

It happened as the 51-year-old was getting into her car at Morrisons on Cortonwood Retail Park at 8pm last Thursday.

The man attempted to steal her handbag and car keys but left empty-handed in a black people carrier.

He is described as white, early 40s, slim and wearing a cream baseball cap at the time.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 1035 of January 19. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.