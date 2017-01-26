Marathon man Ray to receive national award

INSPIRATIONAL marathon man Ray Matthews will be presented with a national award today as he continues to make strides towards a knighthood.

The Advertiser is calling for Ray to be knighted after raising more than £30,000 for Newman School by running 75 marathons in 75 days to celebrate his 75th birthday.

Ray, of Maltby, will receive a British Citizen Award for his services to the community at the Palace of Westminster today (Thursday).

The awards are given to those who work tirelessly or selflessly to make a positive impact.

Ray said: "I feel so privileged and honoured. It is incredible to receive recognition for something I enjoy doing and want to do.

“It’s so humbling to think that people want to recognise me for what I did.”

Grandad-of-three Ray was nominated by David Greenfield, former manager of the gym where he trained for the gruelling challenge.

Mr Greenfield said: “I am delighted as his contribution to the local community is a valuable and amazing achievement which deserves recognition.”

Ray has also been shortlisted for two awards at this years Yorkshire Choices Award — in the local fundraiser of the year and sporting achievement of the year categories, which will be presented at a ceremony in Leeds in April.

Ray said: “I feel honoured to even be nominated because there are some really big hitters who I’m up against.

“In the sporting achievement category, there are professional sportsmen and women and Olympians.

“The awards are voted for by the public online and Ray faces competition from Olympic triathletes Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee and Paralympian Hannah Cockcroft.”

For more information or to show your support on our Arise Sir Ray campaign calling for the inspriational pensioner to be given a knighthood