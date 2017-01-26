Burnell sad over Welsh demise

TITANS head coach Justin Burnell says he takes no pleasure from former club London Welsh's demise - even though the news has secured the Clifton Lane club's safety.

Welsh were this week kicked out of the Championship following their voluntary liquidation after more cutting financial problems at the famous Old Deer Park club. The Exiles results have been expunged and the RFU have confirmed there will be no relegation this season.

Burnell, who helped steer Welsh into the Premiership three years ago, says it's sad news.

"It's sad to see a club like London Welsh go under because I had some great times there," he said.

"Clubs do have to cut their cloth properly and I feel sorry for the supporters and the players who have been pawns in all of this."

