Smallwood adapting to life back at NYS

TWO games into his Rotherham United comeback, Richie Smallwood is happy with the way he's re-adapting to the rigours of the Championship.

Recalled from his loan spell at League One Scunthorpe, the midfield man could have had an easier re-introduction to the second tier than matches against Norwich and Newcastle.

He wasn't always a regular with the Iron but speaking ahead of this weekend's home test against Barnsley, he's happy with his fitness.

"I feel fine," he said. "I think Paul Warne and the management were happy with my fitness after the first game against Norwich. They were probably wondering whether I was going to last but not at any one stage did they think I looked tired and it was the same again at Newcastle on Saturday.

SMALLWOOD IN ACTION AGAINST NORWICH

"I've been training hard and trying to get in the team but obviously with the more games I play, the fitter I'll become."

Smallwood doesn't necessarily agree with the assertion that he was much better in the win over the Canaries than in the 4-0 defeat at Newcastle.

"I don't think I was outstanding against Norwich or poor against Newcastle," he said.

"The goals conceded at Newcastle weren't good ones to concede as a team. They weren't special, we were just sloppy in our defending and concentration and Newcastle's quality showed through in the end."

There's more from Richie in Friday's Advertiser - including his assessment of the main differences between the Championship and League One.

Meanwhile, caretaker boss Paul Warne is working hard behind the scenes to bring new faces to the club.

He revealed that the Millers have three "serious" offers on the table for players at different clubs.

He said: “We're working constantly to try and bring people in and all of the staff are spending time on the phone throughout the day trying to make deals happen.

"I am confident that all three would sign for Rotherham United if we can agree fees with their respective clubs and we're hopeful that we can do that."