Five guilty in Rotherham child sex abuse trial

FIVE men have been found guilty of sexually exploiting two young girls at flats in Rotherham more than a decade ago.



Brothers Basharat Dad (32), of Eldon Road in Eastwood, Nasar Dad (36), of Cranworth Road in Eastwood and Tayab Dad (34) of St Lawrence Road in Tinsley, were convicted today after a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, along with Matloob Hussain (41), of Doncaster Road in Thrybergh and Mohammed Sadiq (40), of Oxley Grove in Broom.



Basharat Dad was convicted of six counts of rape, five counts of indecent assault and one count of false imprisonment.



Nasar Dad was found guilty of rape, inciting indecency with a child and false imprisonment.



But he was cleared of one count of rape and one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.



Tayab Dad was found guilty of one count of rape.



Sadiq and Hussain were each found guilty of one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.



The charges all related to the sexual abuse of two girls between 1999 and 2001, when they were aged 12 and 13, at a flat in Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood.



The jury took just over six hours to reach their verdicts, which were unanimous.



It was revealed today that another man was guilty of an offence in relation to the case.



In a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court in February last year, 36-year-old Amjad Ali of Broad Lane, Hodthorpe, Worksop pleaded guilty to one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.



He will be sentenced alongside the others convicted at Sheffield Crown Court next Thursday, February 2.



The five men convicted today have been remanded in custody.



Ian Thomas, Rotherham Borough Council’s head of children’s services, hailed the “excellent investigation by South Yorkshire Police” and called the verdicts “more justice for our survivors and reflection of great partnership working”.



Council leader Cllr Chris Read called it “another important step. Justice served.”



Temporary Det Chief Insp Martin Tate, who oversaw the inquiry, said: “No child should ever have to experience what these women have had to endure and I hope that today’s result offers them both some resolution after so many years of anguish.”