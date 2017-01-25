Three taken to hospital after crash

This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.
Newsdesk: 01709 768 146 | Advertising: 01709 768 002
25 January 2017
10:14
Click here for address >
Published date: 25 January 2017 | Published by: Gareth Dennison
THREE people were taken to hospital after a car crashed in Parkgate.
Firefighters attended the single vehicle incident in Beale Way at 8.45pm on Tuesday.
A fire service spokeswoman said three casualties were taken to hospital for check-ups.
You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.
All content copyright Rotherham Advertiser