Three taken to hospital after crash

Published date: 25 January 2017 | Published by: Gareth Dennison


THREE people were taken to hospital after a car crashed in Parkgate.

Firefighters attended the single vehicle incident in Beale Way at 8.45pm on Tuesday.

A fire service spokeswoman said three casualties were taken to hospital for check-ups.


