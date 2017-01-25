Two vans set alight

This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.
25 January 2017
Published date: 25 January 2017
TWO vans were deliberately set alight in East Dene early on Wednesday.
Firefighters were at Western Road from 2.45am to 4am.
Crews also dealt with a deliberate rubbish fire on School Street in Thurnscoe at 7.50pm on Tuesday.
