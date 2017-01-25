Rotherham will not follow Barnsley’s tip restrictions

COUNCIL officials in Rotherham have no plans to impose restrictions on who can use the town’s tips.

Barnsley Council has launched a new residents-only permit scheme was introduced for Barnsley’s four household waste recycling centres (HWRCs).

But Rotherham Borough Council said it currently had no plans to follow suit.

In a letter to Barnsley councillor Cllr Roy Miller, senior Rotherham councillor Emma Hoddinott criticised the move, saying it would have a “detrimental effect” on people living on the border between the two boroughs and increase fly-tipping.

She urged Barnsley to reconsider its arrangements, which involve people being given a window sticker by tip staff when they show V5 vehicle registration documents to prove their address.

Barnsley Council put the move down to an increase in people using their sites over the past two to three years.