BREAKING: Welsh expulsion expected to secure Titans' future

LONDON Welsh are to be expelled from the RFU Championship in a move which will secure Rotherham Titans' place in the division next year.

The financially-troubled London club has been refused permission to continue playing in the division.

The Exiles were granted a temporary licence late last month to play their last two league games after going into liquidation last month. Welsh were confident they could see out the season and are even advertising their forthcoming games.

However, in a shock move the RFU says the Old Deer Park club have not met the conditions required to extend the licence. RFU chairman Andy Cosslett said Welsh's place in the league was "untenable".

That means Welsh will be the team 'relegated' from the Championship meaning that the bottom end clubs, including Rotherham, won't become embroiled in an end-of-season survival scrap. Titans have a hugely important home game against bottom side Richmond this Saturday.