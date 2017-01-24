Wath to be left without a bank

PEOPLE living in Wath could be left without a bank after two companies announced plans to close branches in the town.

Yorkshire Bank and HSBC will both close their town centre branches this year, with both blaming the proposals on changes in the way people bank.

CYBG, Yorkshire Bank’s parent company, announced the Sandygate branch will close on May 12 following an “ongoing decline” in usage.

And HSBC announced it plans to close its Wath branch this year — with a date yet to be confirmed.

Gavin Opperman, customer banking director at Yorkshire Bank, said the branch would close on May 12, with Wombwell or Goldthorpe being the nearest branches for people living in Wath.

Mr Opperman said: “While the decision to close any branch is never an easy one, it is important that we, in line with other banks operating in the UK market, continue to respond to changes in the way customers want to bank with us.”

He said around 200 Yorkshire Bank staff would lose their jobs as part of branch closures across the country.

Francesa McDonagh, HSBC’s head of retail banking, said around 180 jobs could go as part of the company’s plans.

She said: “We are contacting customers to explain the decision and help them with alternative ways to bank with us.”