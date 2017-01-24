Pregnancy discrimination hits women at work, Rotherham MP tells charity event

MP SARAH Champion spoke out about the rise of pregnancy discrimination at a parliamentary event.

Research has found that 20,000 women a year leave jobs because of health and safety concerns and 54,000 are forced out of work after unfair or unlawful treatment.

Speaking at an event held by charity Maternity Action, Ms Champion, the shadow secretary for women and equalities, said: “We must continue to end the Government’s squeamishness on this issue and look seriously at what more all parties can do.

“Employers and employees must be clearer about rights and safety of new and expectant mothers at work.

“We must strengthen legislative powers and increase both accountability and enforcement where bad practice is taking place.”