Chance for Mexborough residents to find out more about HS2

PEOPLE in Mexborough who want to find out more about the proposed HS2 high speed rail line which could slice through the area are being given a chance to get the facts.

The Mexborough Area Against HS2 protest group, which wants to stop the proposed line being built through the Shimmer and Pastures estates in the town, is holding nine events during February.

There has been criticism of HS2 — which wants to build the line through Aston, Bramley and the Dearne Valley after switching from a route via Meadowhall last July — after residents and politicians found difficulties getting queries answered.

Consultation ends on the proposed route in March.

Mexborough First councillor Sean Gibbons said: “We are coming to a critical stage in the campaign to stop HS2 causing irreversible damage to our town.

“Unfortunately, the consultation can appear daunting and intimidating.

“We hope these drop-in sessions will simplify the process, while making it easier for residents to understand what is happening.

“It is important residents take part in the consultation, to have their say over such a seismic event in Mexborough’s future.”

The consultation drop-in sessions will be at:

Wednesday, February 1: New Masons Arms, Doncaster Road 6.30pm to 8pm; Saturday, February 4: Mexborough Library, John Street 11am to noon; Wednesday, February 8: New Masons Arms, Doncaster Road 6.30pm to 8pm; Saturday, February 11: Mexborough Library, John Street 11am to noon; Wednesday, February 15: Mexborough Academy, Maple Road 6.30pm to 8pm; Thursday, February 16: Mexborough Youth Club, New Oxford Road 6.30pmto 8pm; Saturday, February 18: Mexborough Library, John Street 11am to noon; Monday, February 20: Concertina Club, Dolcliffe Road 8.30pm to 9.30pm; Thursday, February 23: Pastures Lodge, Pastures Road 6.30pm to 8pm.

More information is available at www.facebook.com/mexboroughareaagainsths2.