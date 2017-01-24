Fresh appeal after teen knocked down

POLICE have issued another appeal for witnesses to a crash which left a teenager with life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old boy was knocked down shortly after 12.30pm on January 14 and remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The vehicle involved was reported to be a black Ford Focus.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have stopped at the scene on Oldgate Lane in Thrybergh, close to St Peter’s Church.

They would also like to hear from anyone travelling in the area at the time with a dashboard camera.

Call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 475 of January 14.