Fire crews called to van blaze

25 January 2017
10:14
Published date: 24 January 2017 | Published by: Gareth Dennison
A VAN was deliberately set alight in Greasbrough early on Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to a Mazda on Coach Road at about 2.30am.
