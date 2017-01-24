Join together to mark International Holocaust Memorial Day

RESIDENTS and businesses are being invited to join together to commemorate International Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) this week.

A public event will take place in All Saints Square at 11am on Friday, January 27, hosted by the Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Lyndsay Pitchley, along with young people who will perform songs and readings linked to this years national theme of How can life go on?

Faith leaders will come together in a show of unity and solidarity alongside leading civic officers.

The Mayor said: “We have been overwhelmed by the number of people from across the borough who have come forward to speak and support this years event — I hope to see many Rotherham people join us on the day.”

An original song called How Can Life Go On? will also be performed at the myplace youth centre in St Ann’s.

The event will also feature a hand-crafted angel with wings made out of the written pledges which people made at last year's Holocaust Memorial Day.