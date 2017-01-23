Men jailed for acid attack on teens

TWO men who sprayed acid in the faces of a teen boy and girl at a takeaway have been jailed.

Michael Johnson (29) and Benjamin Brightmore (26) were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.

The pair started an argument with a group of teenagers at Maranto’s takeaway in High Street, Swallownest.

Brightmore stood alongside as Johnson threw ammonia acid in the faces of two of the youngsters — causing the boy (17) to partially lose his eyesight.

Johnson, of Poole in Dorset, was jailed for seven years and six months for wounding after the incident last July.

Brightmore, of Brampton Road, Brampton, was sentenced to one year and six months for affray.

PC Tom Jordan said: “The boy suffered loss of sight in one of his eyes and is having ongoing health issues as a result of the attack.

“He will have reduced sight in one of his eyes permanently, as a result of this atrocious and senseless attack.

“I’m thankful that these two men have now been jailed for what they did on that afternoon and hope this offers the victims some reassurance as they continue to try and move on from what happened.

“This was an utterly despicable attack on two innocent individuals. These two men deserve to be behind bars for their horrific actions on that day.”