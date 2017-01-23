PLAYER RATINGS: Marks out of ten after Magpies defeat

ROTHERHAM United fell to a 4-0 defeat in front of 52,000 spectators at league leaders Newcastle United on Saturday.

Daryl Murphy broke the deadlock on the stroke of half time before a Matt Ritchie brace and Ayoze Perez's header sealed the home win.

Here, The Advertiser's Millers writer David Beddows gives his player ratings.

MILLERS

Richard O’Donnell 5, Darnell Fisher 6, Joe Mattock 5, Richard Wood 6, Aimen Belaid 6, Richie Smallwood 5, Anthony Forde 6, Tom Adeyemi 5, Will Vaulks 7, Jon Taylor 5, Jerry Yates 5

Subs: Danny Ward for Yates (61) 6, Scott Allan for Taylor (75), Stephen Kelly for Forde (87). Not used: Laurence Bilboe, Kelvin Wilson, Warren Mason

ANALYSIS: Millers succumb to high flying Magpies

NEWCASTLE

Karl Darlow 7, Deandre Yedlin 9, Paul Dummett 6, Jamaal Lascelles 7, Ciaran Clarke 7, Matt Ritchie 8, Isaac Hayden 7, Jonjo Shelvey 7, Yoan Gouffran 6, Ayoze Perez 7, Daryl Murphy 7

Subs: Sammy Ameobi for Gouffran (64) 6, Achraf Lazaar for Murphy (75), Jamie Sterry for Yedlin (80). Not used: Matz Sels, Grant Hanley, Massadio Haidara, Dan Barlaser

REACTION: Warne proud despite defeat

